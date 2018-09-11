MAP Tests to Go Online
COLUMBIA - Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) tests will no longer be taken with paper and pencil, but online instead. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has requested $18.5 million in funding for MAP test changes beginning in the 2014-2015 school year. The State Board of Education has approved DESE'S proposal, however, the request must now go through the legislative appropriation process. It will be the first time MAP tests will be given online. The state is participating in the Smarter Balance Assessment Consortium, which allows the state to move away from MAP testing programs and switch over to testing that is part of Common Core State Standards. Tests will be developed by the organization and administered to students during the testing time. Columbia Public Schools Director of Research, Assessment and Accountability, Chip Sharp, said the plan of moving from paper and pencil testing to strictly online testing has been in the works for several years. "In terms of the advantage for the parents and students, is really, we'll be able to generate a better understanding of how prepared they are after they leave Columbia Public Schools," Sharp said. "Online testing can be a little bit richer than paper and pencil testing. Paper and pencil testing is very static. " The State Board of Education approved DESE's $18 million proposal, so now the request will go through the legislative appropriations process.
