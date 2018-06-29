Maple Leaf Circuit Quarter Horse Show Comes Back To Columbia

COLUMBIA - The 5th annual Maple Leaf Circuit Quarter Horse Show entered its second day Saturday at the Central Missouri Events Center.

Horse exhibitors from Missouri and around the nation competed for monetary awards and point awards, the latter of which could help them qualify for world horse shows. The event drew what show manager Tom Downing called "high attendance" despite the bad weather.

The show continues on Sunday beginning at 8 a.m.