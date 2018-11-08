Maplewood Barn Theatre Launches Shakespeare's "The Merchant of Venice"

COLUMBIA - The Maplewood Barn Theatre kicked off the premiere of Shakespeare's "The Merchant of Venice" at Nifong Park.

The Maplewood Barn dates back to the 1800's and is one of Columbia's historical landmarks.

Just last year, however, a fire destroyed everything in the barn theater, except the stage.

Now rising out of the ashes, the theatre group has raised $60,000 for the rebuilding of the stage for next year.

This is the theatre's 39th season in Nifong Park.