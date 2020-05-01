Maplewood Barn Theatre moving auditions online due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA – The Maplewood Barn Theatre, a non-profit community theater, will be hosting auditions virtually on Zoom for their June production of William Shakespeare’s Love’s Labour’s Lost.

Morgan Dennehy, President of the Maplewood Barn Theatre, said they want people to feel safe while they audition on May 4 and May 5.

Once the show has been cast, they will continue to rehearse virtually until Columbia Parks and Recreation allows them to begin rehearsing in the barn.

Dennehy said they have had to condense the show to fit the tight rehearsal schedule forced on them by COVID-19.

“We only have five-or-so weeks to do it, which is kind of a short amount of time," Dennehy said. "We usually have between six and eight."

Currently, the performances are slated to be held June 18-21 and June 25-28 on the Maplewood Barn lawn, and Dennehy says they will require those sitting on the lawn practice social distancing.

They will also donate all revenue generated from ticket sales to local food banks.

“We want to help out," Dennehy said. "We want to make sure everyone in the community has what they need."