Maplewood Barn Theatre Postpones Show

COLUMBIA - Maplewood Barns Theatre canceled its showing of Glengarry Glenn Ross on Friday night due to the rain. However, the outdoor community theater will hold showings of the production on Saturday and Sunday night at 8 p.m. These showings will be viewers' last chance to see the production.

Maplewod Barns Theatre is located in the historical Nifong Park. Its next production will be The Odd Couple by Neil Simon and will begin in June.