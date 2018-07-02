Maplewood Barn Theatre's Final Show

COLUMBIA-This is Byron Scott's 21st season with the Maplewood Barn Theatre.

"In many ways it's been the most statisfying and the most challenging. We don't have our barn because it burned down in apri, but we've had so much help and goodwill from people in the community.

And on the theatre's last weekend until next year--Scott is co-directing the production of Camelot.

He says the story represents this season for the theatre company--and is the perfect ending.

Scott says it is the story of a utopia, that falls, but then rises again.

The crew calls this season, "The Phoenix Season"

"We're bonding together and moving forward. There's nothing else that can be done. Rising from the ashes"

After such a hard summer, making it to this point--the final show--is now even more meaningful.

"It means the end of three months of a lot of hard work. A lot of love, friendships, and a wonderful wonderful show."

"This season has been fortunate for us because it's allowed us to rethink many things. It's brought us many new friends"

More than 100 people showed up for both shows on the final weekend.

And next year--the theatre plans to come back even stronger.

"We're going to have a full season!"

"We hope to come back in something that looks a lot like the barn that we lost, except with things like indoor plumbing and fireproofing."