Maplewood rejects license for company that sells snuggling

MAPLEWOOD (AP) - A St. Louis suburb has rejected a license application for a new home for a business where customers pay for snuggling.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Maplewood's planning and zoning commission unanimously rejected the license application for Embrace Me Now, which charges for various sessions of snuggling for those seeking human contact. Rates start at $30 for half an hour and go to $400 for an all-night session.

Jeff and Leslie Rundquist started operating Embrace Me Now out of Jeff's office in a St. Louis neighborhood.

Rundquist said the company, which employs three women and one man, has attracted about two dozen clients ranging from ages 20 to 64. He said they are not claiming to be healers primarily because the people his company treats are not ill, just lonely.