Mapping Anatomy

1 decade 9 months 1 week ago Friday, September 21 2007 Sep 21, 2007 Friday, September 21, 2007 4:26:51 PM CDT September 21, 2007 in News

Ever wonder what your hand looks like under your skin?

NASA and Stanford are working to bring you amazingly clear pictures of your anatomy.

These 3D images are already helping medical and dental students become better doctors.

"Not only can they become more familiar and have an easier time learning their anatomy, they can explain it to the patients better because the patient can then interact with their own images," said Stanford Research Paul Brown.

First, cadavers are scanned. Then the high resolution images are reconstructed on the computer. So instead of just looking at the outside of the skull.

"Simply tip it and tell the computer you want to look inside and now you can look inside the skull," said Brown.

In the future, doctors may be able to use this device to simulate a surgery, practicing on a virtual patient before performing a procedure on you. Doctors might also send you images like this to your i-phone, to help explain an upcoming surgery.

"These anatomy tools and imaging tools are designed to give us a clear picture of what's happening or going to be happening to us in a medical procedure," said Bob Austrian with Ehuman.com

Paul Brown, the founder of ehuman.Com says he's now talking to google and yahoo about developing a system similar to google earth, except for the body.

"If you have a Google human type, you can attach all the information to this model and layer it down so the depth of knowledge like with Google earth," said Brown.

Harnessing the power of imaging to help you better understand what goes on beneath the surface of your skin.

More Vitamin D may prevent broken hips:

And you've probably heard that milk does a body good, but here's even more proof.

Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh looked at vitamin d levels of 400 women with hip fractures over a seven year period.

The risk of hip fracture was 77% higher in women who had the lowest Vitamin D levels. Experts say exposure to sunlight is also a good way to boost your Vitamin D levels.

