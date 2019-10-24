Maps, video show path of total solar eclipse across Missouri

COLUMBIA - The coming solar eclipse will be visible across a swath of Missouri, with totality visible in Columbia, Jefferson City, Fulton, Holts Summit, Hermann and elsewhere. The maps and video here will help you plan where you want to be.

NASA produced the animation above, which shows where the moon's shadow on the sun will be visible. The small black dot in the center is the path of totality, when the sun is completely blacked out. The animation also shows the times the eclipse will happen over each area, the duration and the latitude and longitude of the center.

The Google map below shows a more detailed view of the path across Missouri. NASA also offers an interactive map that shows the exact time and duration at any particular point. Just zoom in and click on the spot you'll be in.

