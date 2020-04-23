Marathon runners impacted by COVID-19 cancellations

COLUMBIA - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be the cause of many canceled events, marathons are no exception. Many of the major marathons have been canceled and postponed due to the virus.

This has forced runners to adjust their training and eliminate running in large groups, which is common practice.

Kristen Fernandez, who was planning to run the Rock the Parkway half marathon in Kansas City this April and the Berlin Marathon in September, said the cancellations have caused great disappointment for her and other runners.

The cancellation of the Berlin Marathon came yesterday after Germany had extended their ban on large events.

“It is obviously disappointing, but it is important to keep perspective,” Fernandez said.

Amid the cancellations, staying motivated has been one of Fernandez biggest struggles.

“I went from running 40 to 50 miles a week, training to what do you do, to continue to stay motivated running that much,” she said.

To help stay motivated and deal with the disappointment from canceled races, people have begun running virtual races as various websites and apps have challenged runners to keep their feet moving.