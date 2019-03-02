March Enters Like A Lion: Another Round Of Winter Weather in Mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - Another round of winter weather is expected to move into the region Saturday night into Sunday. Accumulating snow, gusty winds and bitter cold air will all be factors with this system.

As of 7pm Friday evening, the storm system has yet to come ashore in California but is expected tonight. It's track is then over the Rocky Mountains overnight, then into the southern Plains on Saturday. This track could still shift north or south by a few miles. A more northerly track would mean more snow. A more southerly tracks generally would mean less snow.

The Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 3 (On a 0 to 5 scale) Saturday night through Sunday as our next batch of winter weather pushes into the region.#MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/NoytBwTgol — Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) March 1, 2019

TIMING

This will be a very fast moving system - in and out. From now until Saturday evening, conditions will remain fairly quiet with passing flurries at times. Snow showers will develop by late Saturday evening, between 9pm and midnight. The main accumulating snow is expected to continue overnight through Sunday morning, lasting until noon Sunday. Snow will quickly exit early Sunday afternoon.

ACCUMULATION

Snow accumulation will begin late Saturday evening around midnight. Around 2-5" accumulation is expected from midnight through Sunday morning (7am). While snow begins to exit and move east and additional 1-3" new accumulation will be possible until snow ends by early afternoon Sunday.

In total, around 3-5" accumulation is expected along I-70 including Columbia, Fulton, Boonville, Fayette, Mexico and Montgomery City.

Higher accumulation ranging from 5-7" is expected generally south of I-70, with areas including California, Jefferson City, Tipton, Linn, Eldon, Osage Beach and Versailles.

Lower accumulations are expected further north of I-70, where areas along/north of HWY 24 can expect 1-3" accumulation. These areas include Moberly, Macon, Paris. Salisbury.

Accumulation: Areas along and north of HWY 24 will see 1-3" of snow accumulation.



Areas between HWY 24 and HWY 50, including I-70, will see 3-5" of snow.



Totals will continue to increase for areas along/south of HWY 50 with 5-7" of snow possible.



Stay tuned! #MidMOWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/G2YkNJylzv — Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) March 1, 2019

TRAVEL

Roads conditions will be in good shape from now until around 9pm Saturday evening, or when the onset snow begins. Conditions are expected to detoriate quickly as roads take on snow, becoming covered overnight.

As mentioned in the accumulation section, several inches of snow is expected and will likely lead to covered main roadways as early as Sunday morning (7am). Travel is not advised Sunday on these roads.

These roads would include: I-70, HWY 63, HWY 54, HWY 50, MO-HWY 5, MO-HWY 17, MO-HWY 52 and MO-HWY 87.

Visibility will also be very low during this event, falling to less than 1/4" mile at times. This was a factor in accidents during the last few winter storms and should be taken very seriously, especially during the heaviest snowfall times (Sunday 2am-10am).

No problems are anticipated before 9PM Sat, but as snow moves in conditions will quickly deteriorate.



Snow covered roads are expected by Sun AM with winds gusting up to 30MPH. These wind gusts, will cause snow to blow and will make for hazardous travel through midday. #MidMoWx pic.twitter.com/mT0SvlEJI2 — Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) March 1, 2019

COLD BLAST AFTER THE STORM

Near record low temperatures are forecast for Sunday night. Lows are expected around zero degrees with some areas as cold as -5 F. Wind chills into Monday morning could also drop as low as -20 F. Monday afternoon temps are forecast to reach the mid teens with wind chills only warming to the single digits. This cold snap will continue through Wednesday.

Monday HI: 14 LOW: 0

Tuesday HI: 19 LOW: 6

Wednesday HI: 27 LOW: 15

You can view the full in-depth forecast 24/7 at komu.com/weather.

HELPFUL LINKS

KOMU 8 Weather & Traffic App: Apple & Android

MoDOT Road Conditions Map

Closings & Cancellations

Live Traffic Slowdowns