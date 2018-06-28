March Focuses on Ugandan Struggle

Marchers braved the rain to take part in the "Global Night Commute." The project calls for changes in the lives of the children of Uganda who have to walk overnight to avoid being captured and forced to serve as child soldiers.

Here in Columbia, marchers headed down Broadway before ending up at their final destination, the parking garage at Walnut and Seventh. The marchers will be sleeping overnight in the parking garage. The vigil ends Sunday morning at 7 a.m.