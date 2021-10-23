ROCHEPORT - Nearly two months after 13 U.S service members were killed in Kabul ahead of the withdrawal of U.S troops from Afghanistan, the Columbia Vet Center held a 10k ruck march for veterans throughout the state to show their support.
'Rucking' is a term used to describe marching with a weighted backpack, a traditional military training exercise.
However, Saturday's march was not just another training exercise.
Veteran Mark Johnson served 21 years, half in the Marine Corps and half in the Army, and said the event was like a support group for those who served.
"When 9/11 hit, a lot of guys wanted to enlist in the military because they wanted to do something," Johnson said. "I know a lot of veterans are feeling the same way about the Afghanistan issue."
Johnson now works as the veterans service officer at the Vet Center and explained that this event was aimed at building camaraderie among the veteran community.
Regarding the decision to make the event available to combat, non-combat veterans and future service members, Johnson said uniformity is important.
"We all wear the uniform together, so it's a cohesiveness for all members of the military," he said. "We're all together so we all fall for the country, voluntary or not... it's just one fight."
Participants arrived around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning before the march started. A feeling of unity broke through the heaviness in the air as veterans in attendance spoke on why they showed up for the event.
"There's a lot of pain, and kind of a moral injury with some of the people and even a feeling of helplessness," said John Hopson, a counselor at the Columbia Vet Center who also served four tours. A military tour is a period of time served in combat or a hostile environment.
Veteran Roger Brisley was also at the event and explained why he felt the event is so important.
"The more word out, the more veterans know they have a place to come to talk to other people that were in the service," Brisley said. "There's someone here that can help relate to their experience."
Brisley served for 26 years in both the Navy and Marine Corps.
Other members of the community were also in attendance, including University of Missouri students Cristina O'Barr and Sydney Feltenstein are both in the Reserve Officers'' training Corps (ROTC).
"We haven't been in combat yet and experienced those things, but it's not everyday you get to be out here with people that have been through it," Feltenstein said.
"A lot of times, veterans are forgotten about," O'Barr added. "It's important to honor them and show that their mental health matters."
Mental health was a big part of the conversation during the event. Veterans Outreach Program Specialist and veteran Lloyd Adams spoke heavily about the subject.
"All we're trying to do is prevent veterans from committing suicide and honor the fallen," Adams said.
Those who support the veteran community believe there is more work to be done. Adams mentioned the importance of civilian support and what people can do to lift up the community.
"Just talk to us," he said. "Try to understand them. We're not machines, we're human beings, just like everybody else."
Saturday's march is one of many events held by the Vet Center in an effort to help provide a sense of community and belonging to local veterans. Although this is the first year the march was held, the Vet Center plans to make it an annual event.