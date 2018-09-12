March Madness for Mid-Missouri Family

Yvonne Anderson dribbles through defenses. Mike Anderson coaches up-tempo basketball. And right now tourney time is keeping both of them busy, which means Mike can't be at his daughter's games.

"The good and the bad and one aspect, you know, that I can't have the opportunity to watch her play. Especially getting further into the region, at the game time I won't be a distraction for her," Coach Anderson said.

And Yvonne can't be at her dad's.

"Unfortunately, he has a big game going on. It's the tournament, but I think everything will be alright," Yvonne said.

And Mom must decide.

"As for me, I try to pick the game that's most important," she said.

And just like on the court, Yvonne, Mike, and Marcheita find ways to deal with adversity off the court.

"I tell you, it is all about balance, and a lot of times I just listen. I listen to Yvonne. I listen to Mike," she explained.

"I try to specify, because I don't want her to push my dad to the side for me. Try to choose which one's more important. I try to help them out. Just the small ones they can make, I'll be happy," Yvonne added.

"Yvonne's pretty rare. She's a young lady with a great work ethic. She's one of those kids. Her self esteem, she has confidence in all the things she does. I think that's the blessing about it," he said.

All the understanding helps for good times in the off season with the Anderson family.

Yvonne tips off Friday night at 9:45. If the Tigers win Mike will not get to see Yvonne's game, if they lose he most likely will be back for the late tip off at Mizzou Arena.