March to Independence Day

Where can camels, clowns, and baton twirlers walk the same street? In mid-Missouri, it's probably only at Jefferson City's Stars & Stripes Forever 2007 parade.

"The people were very friendly, I mean we're from a different state and they were offering to everybody; they were helpful," said Jefferson City resident Jimmy Valek.

With Independence Day a day away, Jefferson City residents have crowded the streets downtown, starting their celebration a little early. The celebration lasts two days and consists of carnival games and rides. Festival chair Greg Gaffke acknowledged the special experience the event brings to the holiday.

"Seeing the military band in here, seeing all the people come out, being a part of the parade, being a part of the festivities, it all adds up to just having a great Fourth of July," said Gaffke.

Salute to America is a non-for-profit organization that is run strictly by volunteers. Jefferson city Mayor John Landwehr is one of them.

"It's become our hall-mark event. We draw about 50,000 -60,000 people," said Landwehr.

All the events lead up to the grand finale fireworks sky concert Wednesday night.