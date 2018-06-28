Marchers Walk for Peace

Organizers say the turnout was much more than they expected. Before the march more than 500 people joined the Columbia Peace Coalition at the Courthouse Square in downtown Columbia. The goal was to get the word out about peaceful solutions to world conflicts like the war in Iraq.

Group leaders say Sunday's march helped spark excitement through song and peaceful protest.

"I've been involved in the peace movement for many years," said marcher Nancy Spaeder. "I believe we need to take action for what we want most in the world."

Columbia Peace Coalition organizers say Sunday's march was the largest peace demonstration in mid-Missouri since the start of the Iraq war. Marchers say they will continue to protest.

"This could be a first step toward a resolution to a more peaceful way to solve conflicts," said marcher Brent Lowenberg.

11-year-old Lashawna Johnson wonders why more children her age don't speak out. "Maybe they thought that little kids were too young," said Johnson. "They didn't understand, and I understand a whole lot because I watch the news."

"All I know is that when I'm called to unite with other people for peace, it's something I want to do," said Spaeder.

After the march the group went to Douglass Park where they had a pot luck and planted a tree. Participant say they planted the tree to symbolize that just like a tree, peace grows over time.