COLUMBIA - Marching Mizzou received the surprise of a lifetime during its end of the year banquet. The 137th band of Marching Mizzou will be performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022.
“For many families, watching the parade is a part of a Thanksgiving Day tradition,” said Associate Director of Bands and Director of Marching Mizzou Dr. Amy Knopps.
Marching Mizzou was established in 1885. This is the first year in Marching Mizzou history the band will be performing in the parade. Yet, one woman has kept this secret since before the pandemic.
“I’ve had to sit on this news for 14 months,” Knopps said.
Knopps said faculty and staff didn’t know she applied for Marching Mizzou to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The announcement came Saturday night during the end of the year banquet for the 135th band of Marching Mizzou. The Macy’s team created a two minute long video announcing Marching Mizzou’s spot in the parade.
“In a normal, non-pandemic setting, the Macy’s team would come here in person,” Knopps said.
The 134th band of Marching Mizzou was supposed to go to Ireland to perform in the 2020 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin. Due to the pandemic, they were unable to go. That’s why Knopps said this performance is extra special to the Marching Mizzou team.
“I just can’t wait for [Marching Mizzou] to be a part of this process and be a part of the performance,” Knopps said. “This is something they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives.”
Knopps said this performance is also special to her.
“I grew up watching this parade,” Knopps said. “It’s emotional and a dream come true.”
Knopps said Marching Mizzou will play the Mizzou fight song, Missouri Waltz, along with a featured performance piece at the parade.
“It’s the hard work and dedication of our students to have that high level of performance and dedication to our program,” Knopps said. “We had a really strong application package that caught the attention of the Macy’s team.”
The Macy’s Foundation also donated $10,000 to Marching Mizzou to kick-off their fundraising for the trip to New York city in 2022.
“Our students have been through a lot,” Knopps said. “To end band 135 with this incredible news, I’m so thrilled for them.”
Preparation starts for their performance starts Sunday.