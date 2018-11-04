Mare Rescued from Wreck Gives Birth

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

UNION (AP) -- New life has sprung from that terrible wreck of a horse trailer on Interstate-44 last September. One of the horses that was rescued has given birth. Mama, the thoroughbred mare, gave birth on April 18 to a healthy baby boy. Mama and her new foal are resting and doing well at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union, Missouri. The rehab facility is run by the Humane Society of Missouri, where 25 of those horses have been given the most unlikely of second chances. Last fall, a double-decker horse trailer en route to an Illinois slaughterhouse crashed on I-44 and was perched on its side. 41 horses were trapped in the mangled wreckage. Some of them perished. The public may help name the new colt.