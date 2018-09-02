Maries County Boater Shocked While Checking on Home

MARIES COUNTY - Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman said a Maries county boater was the victim of an electric shock Wednesday afternoon when he went back to check on his flooded home.

Heitman said the Phelps County ambulance responded and the boater was transported by helicopter to an area hospital. Heitman said the man is in critical condition.

Heitman said the man was boating near Nagagomi Lodge which is near the flooded Gasconade River.