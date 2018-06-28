Maries County crash leaves woman with serious injuries

MARIES COUNTY - A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and assault after a two-car accident on Highway 28 in Belle.

In a Facebook post, the Maries County Sheriff's Office said a woman was ejected from a vehicle and suffered serious injuries. One person was taken to the hospital by helicopter and another person was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the sheriff's office said.

The Facebook post said the Maries County Sheriff's Office, the Belle Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the accident.