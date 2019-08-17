Maries County deputies ask for help identifying burglars

COLUMBIA — Maries County deputies asked the public for help identifying two people who broke into a church and stole guitars.

Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman posted surveillance footage showing a man and woman enter Kingdom Life Revival Church on Hwy 68 in the Vichy area. They are seen approaching equipment on the stage.

Heitman said the subjects entered the church on Hwy 68 in the Vichy area at approximately 9 a.m. August 13. He said they stole three guitars.

Deputies asked anyone with information to contact Sgt. Morgan with the Maries County Sheriff’s Office at 573-422-3381