Maries County Deputies Search for Cuba Man

MARIES COUNTY - The Maries County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Cuba man who was recently released from prison.

Authorities arrested Jeffrey Eaton, 44, on January 12 after he lead deputies on a high-speed chase with several weapons in his possession. During that chase, Eaton crashed his car and fled on foot. Deputies searched the area for more than 24 hours before authorities arrested him. The Maries County Sheriff's Office believes Eaton left something behind when he was arrested and he returned to the scene to retrieve it.

Eaton was released from the Maries County Jail on January 26 when he posted bond for multiple charges.

On Wednesday, January 29, the sheriff's office received reports of a male being dropped on Highway AA, in the area where Eaton crashed his car during the pursuit. Authorities later found the vehicle they believe dropped off Eaton. The driver, 35-year-old Robert Mudge, and passenger, 35-year-old Crystal Noakes, both of Cuba, were arrested.

Authorities said Eaton may have a handgun and possibly a machine gun.

The Maries County Sheriff's Office, Vienna Police Department and Algoa Correctional dog team are searching the area for Eaton.