Maries County deputies searching for man after high-speed chase

MARIES COUNTY - Deputies were searching for a man Monday they suspect of kidnapping and beating a woman on Sunday, and then leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through the Vichy and Vienna areas.

The Maries County Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page Monday deputies were looking for 37-year-old Chad A. Cochran of Salem. Deputies said they began chasing Cochran's vehicle after a report he had taken a woman against her will and was beating her.

Deputies pulled behind Cochran and saw a woman screaming for help. Cochran then fled and led deputies on a high speed chase.

Deputies said Cochran slammed on his brakes during the chase, causing a deputy to rear-end Cochran's vehicle. Deputies said they continued to chase Cochran north on Highway 63 at a high rate of speed until he pulled into a corn field on County Road 340 near Vichy.

Deputies said they were able to locate the woman, who had minor injuries, but Cochran escaped into the woods.

The Belle Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri Department of Conservation assisted the Maries County Sheriff's Office in its pursuit.

Cochran has been charged with felonious restraint, domestic assault, sexual abuse and resisting arrest.

Deputies ask anyone with information on Cochran's whereabouts to call their local law enforcement agency.

(Image from the Maries County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.)