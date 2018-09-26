Maries County K-9 unit finds large amount of drugs during traffic stop

MARIES COUNTY - A K-9 unit found a large amount of drugs in a truck caught speeding in Vichy, the Maries County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Deputies stopped Brandon Williams, 31, for speeding, failing to maintain the right half of the road and having no tail lights working on his trailer.

While searching Williams' vehicle, K-9 Rico found a large amount of methamphetamines, prescription medication, marijuana, items related to the distribution and use of controlled substances.

Williams is a convicted felon and is on parole for abuse or neglect of a child and distribution of a controlled substance.

He is being held at the Maries County Jail and charges are pending.