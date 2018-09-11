Maries County man sentenced to life for murder

MARIES COUNTY - A jury found a Meta man guilty of murder Tuesday.

Terry Fritz, 43, was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Kinga Gillibrand, 35, the mother of his child.

Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman said Fritz will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the murder charge and 100 years for armed criminal action.