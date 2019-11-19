Maries County manhunt suspect added as "Most Wanted Fugitive"
MARIES COUNTY - The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office added another "Most Wanted Fugitive" to their list Monday.
Shay Vinson, 23, is currently wanted by Osage County authorities for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and parole violation. He is also a person of interest in several recent vehicle thefts near Gasconade County.
Deputies led a manhunt on Friday, Nov. 15, after Vinson crashed a car during a chase, leaving an injured person trapped in their vehicle.
Vinson is known to visit Gasconade, Osage, and Maries counties. He has family in Bland and may visit a residence in the 200 Block of N. Victor, according to the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
Deputies believe that he may be traveling with Brandy Wright, who is also a wanted fugitive and could be driving a red 2013 Chevrolet Cruze.
Authorities are asking people to avoid Vinson and contact law enforcement if he is spotted.
There is no reason to believe Vinson is a danger to the general public.