Maries County manhunt suspect added as "Most Wanted Fugitive"

MARIES COUNTY - The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office added another "Most Wanted Fugitive" to their list Monday.

Shay Vinson, 23, is currently wanted by Osage County authorities for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and parole violation. He is also a person of interest in several recent vehicle thefts near Gasconade County.

Deputies led a manhunt on Friday, Nov. 15, after Vinson crashed a car during a chase, leaving an injured person trapped in their vehicle.