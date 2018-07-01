Maries County Search Halted Due to Rain

MARIES COUNTY - The search continued Wednesday morning for Penny Curtner on the Gasconade River. Vienna firefighters used their personal boats to search the river, but Curtner still hasn't been found. The search ended around 10:30 due to rain.

Maries County deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in searching the river.

Curtner was last seen by her family at 3:30 pm Monday when she went tube-floating alone in the river. Friends and family say they have not heard from her and have been unable to call her. Her family said she was in a green and black tube, wearing a white shirt and a blue-green swimsuit underneath.

The Maries County Sheriff asks anyone with information regarding Curtner's location to call the dept at 573-422-3381.