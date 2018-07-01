Maries County Sheriff's Dept. Makes Arrests in Theft String

MARIES COUNTY - The Maries County Sheriff's Office made two arrests in connection to a string of thefts. Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman said his office worked with Pulaski County Sheriff's Department and and Dixon Police Department to arrest Dixon residents Timothy J. Ezell, 38, and Dawn Perry, 33.

Heitman said Ezell and Perry are suspects in over 10 thefts in Maries and Pulaski county. He said the duo stole several thousand dollars worth of property over the past month. Maries County prosecutors charged Ezell and Perry with 2 counts of felony stealing.

The Maries County Sheriff's Department arrested Perry in April and she was out on bond for possession of a controlled substance. Perry's bond was revoked and she remains in the Maries County Jail with no bond. Ezell is currently in Maries County Jail on $70,000 bond. Ezell was wanted out of Pulaski and Phelps County for 2 counts of failure to appear in court and felony stealing.

Heitman said the investigation is still ongoing and he expects to make additional arrests. He also added he expects there will be additional charges when the investigation is complete.