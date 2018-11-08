Maries County Sheriff's Office Makes Burglary Arrests

MARIES COUNTY - The Maries County Sheriff's Office has been investigating a string of burglaries in the Dixon area. According to a press release from the sheriff's office, one residence on Maries County Road 624 has been burglarized several times.

The sheriff's office arrested Curtis W. Winters, Barbara A. Jenkins, and Brandon P. Veasman after setting up a surveillance camera on the property. All three posted a $20,000 bond for burglary, and they have since been released from the Maries County Jail. Kenneth D. Frazee has been charged with second degree burglary, and he remains in the Maries County Jail on a $50,000 bond in connection with the burglary issue. One suspect remains at large.