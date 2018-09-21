Maries County SWAT Team arrests man in six-hour standoff

VIENNA - The Maries County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, assisted by Missouri State Highway Patrol officers, arrested an armed man early Friday morning after a six-hour standoff in which the man had barricaded himself in a house with an infant.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched in response to a domestic disturbance call around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a Maries County Sheriff's Office news release.

When the deputies arrived on the scene, a woman and a child were outside the house saying the man had barricaded himself inside the child's bedroom with a handgun, according to the release. The deputies then set a perimeter around the house until backup arrived.

Law enforcement officers confirmed the man was in the bedroom before stationing snipers around the perimeter and sending two SWAT supervisors into the house.

After six hours of negotiation with the man, the SWAT supervisors were able to convince the man to hand the child to a family member and turn himself in, according to the release. He was transported to a psychiatric treatment center.

It is unclear at this time where the standoff occurred. No charges have been filed related to the incident.