Maries Sheriff Says 2010 Murder Trial Comes to Close Tomorrow

MARIES COUNTY - Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman announced Thursday evening that the closing arguments for a man accused of killing his girlfriend in June 2010 will take place Friday at 9 a.m.

Meta native Terry Fritz, 43, is facing charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Kinga Gillibrand.

The murder trial began Monday after a change of venue. Both the state and defense rested their cases. The closing arguments will take place in Texas County.