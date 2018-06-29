Marijuana Arrest in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY - Three Maryland residents remain in custody at the Boone County Jail on Monday after being arrested for possession of marijuana. A trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol initiated a traffic stop near the 131-mile marker on Interstate 70 on Friday. After making contact with the driver, a search of the vehicle was requested. The search revealed 40 pounds of marijuana located in the cargo area of the vehicle.

The driver, Demetrius R. Davis, 26, of Windsormill, MD, and passengers, Sierra L. Brown, 25, and Curtis M. Rayford, 23, both of Randallstown, MD, were charged with felony possession of second degree marijuana and trafficking drugs.

The charges for which Davis, Brown, and Rayford have been arrested are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt.