Marijuana Citation Against Governor Nixon's Son Dropped

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- A city prosecutor in Columbia has dismissed a citation for marijuana possession against the son of Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported Monday the misdemeanor charge against 21-year-old Willson Nixon was dropped late last month for lack of evidence. Assistant City Prosecutor Adam Kruse said the facts would not support a charge of violating a city ordinance beyond a reasonable doubt.

Willson Nixon received the citation after Columbia police investigated a loud party at an apartment complex on Sept. 10. Officers reported they looked through the open door of an apartment and saw marijuana on a table.

At the time, Columbia police said a young man later identified as Nixon tried to hide the marijuana. Online records show Nixon is a junior at the University of Missouri.