Marijuana-Law Group Appeals Complaint Against Police

COLUMBIA - Green Aid, a marijuana-law reform group, wants to appeal the ruling on its complaint against the Columbia Police Department. The initial complaint stemmed from a Youtube video of the SWAT team's raid on a Columbia home in February.

The controversial video shows a dog being killed during the raid, prompting Columbia's police chief to order an internal investigation that found the SWAT team acted correctly. Months later, Green Aid appealed the decision to the Citizens Police Review Board, which rejected the appeal in a 4-3 vote in August.

Now, the group has sent another appeal to City Manager Bill Watkins outlining a dozen reasons why he should reconsider the decision. In the letter, Green Aid suggests Watkins should set up a private investigative team to review the incident. Green Aid argued it was illegally barred from addressing the board during the hearing. But in the language of the ordinance, the review board does not necessarily have to hear from witnesses.

The city has not decided on a course of action to honor the appeal.