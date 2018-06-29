Marine Parents Raise $10,000 to Support Marine Funeral Costs

COLUMBIA - Due to the U.S. government shut down, military families who have lost their loved ones have not been able to receive death benefits.

Marine Parents is a national organization based in Columbia whose mission is to help inform and connect military families.

Founder Tracy Della Vecchia decided she wanted to do something to help families who could not afford to hold funerals for their loved ones without receiving death benefits.

At 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Marine Parents sent out a news letter asking readers to help raise $10,000 for the funeral costs of Lance CPL. Jeremiah M. Collins Jr. The Marine from Wisconsin was killed over the weekend in Afghanistan.

By 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Marine Parents reached their goal of $10,000.

"We're national and we're big in the Marine Corps, but we're just a little bitty piece here, and a national organization was able to come together and pull the American people together, and get something done in an hour. Our politicians need to get their stuff together to make things happen over there," said Della Vecchia.

Marine Parents has raised $19,000 and counting.

