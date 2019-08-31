Marine's Body Returns Home from Iraq

LADUE (AP) - The body of a Marine from St. Louis County who was killed in Iraq is now back home. Lance Corporal Matthew Clark served with the Marines in Afghanistan last year before arriving in Iraq in September. He died last week after being wounded in combat. He was 22. Clark's body arrived last night at Lambert Airport. At least 50 cars filled with family and friends paid their respects. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the Cathedral Basilica in St. Louis.