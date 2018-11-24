Marine starts GoFundMe page for fallen Missouri Marine

CAMP PENDLETON, California - After a Missouri Marine was found dead Monday, one of his fellow Marines started a GoFundMe page to help fund travel for everyone to the funeral.

Lance Cpl. Dominic Schraft is from Vienna, which is where the funeral will be held, but his unit is located in Camp Pendleton, California.

The Department of Defense will not be providing transportation for the unit to get to his funeral so a fellow Marine started the GoFundMe to help get the unit to Missouri.

"We all have a personal attachment to Schraft," said Sgt. Alexander Ashley, a Marine Corps communication manager. Ashley was also one of Schraft's supervisors.

The exact date of the funeral is not set yet, but it is expected to be within three weeks.

The circumstances of Schraft's death is still under investigation.

[The GoFundMe page has since been taken down due to legal reasons and all donors money has been refunded, according to the page's organizer.]