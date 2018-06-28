Mariners Edge Royals 2-1

4 years 1 week 6 hours ago Saturday, June 21 2014 Jun 21, 2014 Saturday, June 21, 2014 3:18:00 PM CDT June 21, 2014 in Baseball
By: The Associated Press
loading

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Dustin Ackley drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out ninth inning single as the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Saturday.

Ackley's single to right on a 2-2 count scored Kyle Seager, who doubled with two outs to start the game-winning rally. Seager moved to third on Stefen Romero's infield single before Ackley's hit. Ackley is 5-for-10 off Jason Vargas (7-3), who took the loss.

Yoervis Medina (4-1) worked a flawless eighth, striking out two to pick up the victory. He has not allowed a run and only three hits in his past 10 outings, covering 10 1-3 innings. Fernando Rodney worked the ninth for his 20th save in 22 opportunities, getting Eric Hosmer to ground into a game ending double play.

 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
10pm 84°
11pm 83°
12am 82°
1am 81°