Marines to Keep IT Center in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The U.S. Marine Corps has decided to keep its information technology center in Kansas City.

Kansas City beat out New Orleans for the center's offices, and the decision announced Wednesday extends the Marines' commitment to Kansas City beyond its current lease, which expires in 2017, according to the Kansas City Star.

Sen. Claire McCaskill says in a release the Marines have agreed to negotiate for a longer commitment, and the decision keeps more than 400 civilian jobs in the area.

The 250,000 square-foot IT center houses hundreds of software developers and information technology professionals who support Marine Corps computer functions. The total workforce is about 450 people, most of whom are civilians.