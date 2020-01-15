Mario McKinney enters the transfer portal

COLUMBIA - Mizzou guard Mario McKinney Jr. entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, following his suspension from the team.

Mizzou Athletics suspended the freshman for undisclosed reasons on Jan 11. After the Tigers win over Florida, Cuonzo Martin said, "He's not a part of this team right now, so I'll leave it at that."

McKinney took to Twitter on Tuesday on afternoon. He said "love Y'all and wish nothing but the best."

The St. Louis native played in seven of Mizzou's 14 games this season. He averaged about two points in eight minutes per game.

McKinney came to Mizzou from Vashon High School where he averaged 15 points and four rebounds per game in his senior year. McKinney was second-team All-Metro and a two-star recruit, graduating high school.