Marionville Mayor Resigns After Anti-Semitic Remarks

By: The Associated Press

MARIONVILLE, Mo. (AP) - The mayor of the Missouri community of Marionville has resigned over anti-Semitic remarks he made in support of a white supremacist accused of killing three people at Jewish community sites in Kansas.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Dan Clevenger resigned Monday night after aldermen voted 4-1 to start the impeachment process.

Clevenger said he was hurt to hear residents say he was an embarrassment.

His support of 73-year-old Frazier Glenn Cross resulted in the resignation of an alderwoman and the city attorney.

Cross is accused of fatally shooting 69-year-old William Corporon and his 14-year-old grandson, Reat Underwood, on April 13 in Overland Park, Kan., and 53-year-old Terri LaManno at a nearby Jewish retirement complex.

Clevenger said last week he believes Jews have played a role in hurting the American economy.