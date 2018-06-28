Mark Ellis Collects 3 More Hits as Rockies Defeat Royals

DENVER (AP) -- Mark Ellis is off to quite the start with the Colorado Rockies. Ellis had three doubles in his second game with Colorado, which also got a home run from Troy Tulowitzki in a 9-6 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.

"I personally feel he's going to be a lift, and he doesn't have to do it with two and three hits every game," manager Jim Tracy said. "His presence and the professionalism he brings to our clubhouse each and every day -- that's a lift."

Ellis, Todd Helton and Tulowitzki each drove in two runs for Colorado, which finished with a season-high nine extra-base hits. Helton hit his 543rd double in the eighth, tying him with Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn for 24th on the career list.

The Rockies acquired Ellis, along with cash, from Oakland on Thursday for a minor league pitcher and a player to be named later. The veteran infielder had three hits and three RBIs in his Colorado debut Friday night, a 9-0 win over the Royals.

"I asked him last night what the encore was going to be," said Chris Iannetta, who also had three hits for Colorado.

Helton, who is batting third behind Ellis, said of his new teammate: "He takes a good at-bat. He looks good in the two-hole. He's driving the ball, but he's a tough out, too."

Alex Gordon had four hits and two RBIs for Kansas City, which has dropped five straight. Wilson Betemit had a pinch-hit three-run homer in the fourth.

Royals starter Kyle Davies lasted just three innings in his first start since May 16. The right-hander had been sidelined by right rotator cuff inflammation.

"I didn't get the ball down very well tonight," Davies said. "A lot of line drives, they put the ball in play. I never got the ball down to knee high and they made be pay for it. (My) velocity was fine, and the arm felt fine, I just needed to get the ball lower in the strike zone."

Greg Reynolds (3-0) made it through five innings for the Rockies, yielding five runs and eight hits. Reynolds was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to sub for Jhoulys Chacin, whose start was pushed back to Tuesday because of right forearm stiffness.

Colorado sent Reynolds back to its top farm club after the game.

"Hopefully, I'll be back up here longer next time, but I'm just going to keep working and take care of my business," Reynolds said.

Davies (1-7) hurt himself with a throwing error during Colorado's six-run second inning. Seth Smith had two hits and Ellis drove in a pair of runs with a double as the Rockies sent 11 men to the plate while building a 7-0 lead.

Gordon hit an RBI single off Rafael Betancourt in the ninth before Huston Street came on and got Jeff Francoeur to pop up for the final out, earning his 24th save.

Colorado scored 18 runs and rapped out 28 hits in the first two games of the series against Kansas City, improving to 8-6 in interleague play.

Francoeur had an RBI triple for the Royals, who dropped to 4-13 against the National League. Davies is 0-6 with an 8.25 ERA in his last six starts.