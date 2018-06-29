Mark Jones Finishes Third For Fifth Ward Council Seat

COLUMBIA - Mark Jones and about 25 supporters gathered at 44 Stone Public House to hear the results of Tuesday's special election for the Fifth Ward seat on the Columbia City Council. Jones finished third behind winner Laura Nauser and Susan "Tootie" Burns with 365 of 2,294 votes for about 16 percent of the vote. Laura Nauser captured 43 percent of the vote with 992 ballots.

Jones said his two months on the campaign trail have given him valuable insight into Columbia politics.

"It's been an exciting night," Jones said. "Election nights always are when you're the candidate and it's my first time running for office, so it's been a new experience for me, but it's wonderful to be surrounded by your supporters and friends who have worked so hard with you on the campaign."

Jones made a concession speech at 9 pm thanking his supporters for their efforts supporting his campaign, especially those who joined him going door to door in the neighborhoods in Columbia's Fifth Ward. On Sunday, Jones and supporters knocked on more than 600 doors speaking with residents about the special election.

Jones said this will likely not be his last run for office in Columbia, his home for the past 12 years, but he said for now he is excited to get back to work as the political director of the Missouri National Education Association in Jefferson City. He also works with the Boone County Community Service Advisory Commission.