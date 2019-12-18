Mark Smith paves way for a win over Southern Illinois
COLUMBIA - Mizzou's Mark Smith caught fire at the right time on Sunday afternoon to lead the Tigers to a near 20 point victory over Southern Illinois.
The Salukis and the Tigers were tied early, but then Smith started hitting. The junior guard finished the night with a career-high of 23 points. Smith's seven three pointers tied a Mizzou Arena record.
Mizzou's defense backed him up. The squad held the Salukis to 29 percent from the field and beyond the arc. Turnovers were the name of the game, but this time it was in Mizzou's favor. The Tigers forced 18 points on 16 turnovers on Sunday afternoon.
Mizzou travels to St. Louis December 21st to meet Illinois in the annual Braggin' Rights Game.
