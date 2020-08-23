Mark Twain National Forest lifts fire restrictions

ROLLA (AP) - Mark Twain National Forest in south-central Missouri is no longer restricting open fires.

Officials say remnants of Hurricane Isaac dropped enough rain on the forest in the last week to at least temporarily ease fire dangers.

Acting Forest Supervisor Teresa Chase said Wednesday that the open fire restrictions implemented June 27 are no longer in effect.

But officials are urging visitors to continue to be careful with any open fire because drought conditions could return after only a few days.

The Mark Twain Forest covers about 1.5 million acres in southern and central Missouri.