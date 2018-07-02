Mark Twain's 180th birthday to be celebrated in Hannibal

HANNIBAL (AP) — Mark Twain's 180th birthday is being celebrated this weekend in his boyhood hometown.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reports that a mustache competition and a masquerade mask art show are among the activities planned for Saturday at the Mark Twain Boyhood Home & Museum.

The attraction is located in the northeast Missouri town of Hannibal. Twain — born Samuel Clemens — was born on Nov. 30, 1835, in Florida, Missouri, and moved to nearby Hannibal when he was 4. He only lived in Hannibal for 13 years, but many of his most famous stories were inspired by the Mississippi River town.

Also planned is a party to unveil the designs of two special limited mintage commemorative coins by the U.S. Mint in honor of Twain for 2016.