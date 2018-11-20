Mark Twain to Appear on Commemorative Coin

HANNIBAL (AP) -- Mark Twain is being emblazoned on a commemorative coin.

President Barack Obama signed a law that calls for the U.S. Mint to produce for a limited time $1 and $5 coins honoring the Missouri writer. The coins will be sold at prices tied to their face value and the cost of production, plus a surcharge.

The surcharge will help sites such as the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum in Hannibal and the Mark Twain House and Museum in Connecticut, where he lived from 1874 to 1891.

Missouri Republican Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer sponsored the legislation. His 9th Congressional District includes Hannibal.