Markesh Woodson Named SEC Freshman Runner of the Year

COLUMBIA - "I want to make my name known in the SEC, and help prove that Missouri is good enough to compete in the SEC." That was freshman Markesh Woodson after his school record-tying performance at the Missouri Invitational, his Tiger-career debut. Now, four 60m dash school records and one SEC title later, it is safe to say he has reached that goal. Woodson was named the SEC Freshman Runner of the Year this morning, voted on by the conference's head coaches.

Woodson came to Mizzou as a six-time Colorado State Champion, running to titles in the 100m dash (2011), 200m dash (2011), 4x100m (2011, 2012), and 4x200m (2012) during his career at Fountain Fort Carson HS. Now, he has an SEC title to add to that list, and will look to earn an All-American finish in a couple of weeks as well.

Woodson's 6.60 finish at the SEC Championships was his fourth school record performance of the year, breaking the 6.70 top time at his second meet in Kentucky with a 6.69, then dropping it down a few more notches at the Tyson Invitational, hitting 6.66 in the prelims then 6.63 in the finals. Consistently ranked within the top 20 in the nation since that first meet, Woodson now prepares to enter the NCAA Indoor Championships next weekend at No. 3.

The NCAA National Championships will take place from Friday, March 8 - Saturday, March 9 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.