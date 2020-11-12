COLUMBIA - With more time being spent at home during the pandemic, people have been looking for new spaces.
During the pandemic, the real estate market in Columbia has become a sellers market. The number of houses available is less than the number of curious buyers.
"We have a strong economy here. And interest rates are really low. And that's simply what's kind of pushing the market really hard" said Russell Boyt, a realtor with Show Me CoMo.
The heightened interest to move has made the buying process highly competitive.
“I think the day I listed it, I had about ten showings and three offers on on the first day” said Nicci Garmon, with Columbia Real Estate.
In September the average days a house was on the market was 29 days. This is a 33% decrease from September 2019.
Amanda Kreisel and her husband bought one of Garmon's highly sought after listings.
“We walked into the kitchen and there was a huge stack of realtor cards that had been left behind from each of the realtors that had showed the house" said Kresiel. "We're like oh my goodness. It's only been on the market like six or seven hours and there's this many cards”
Kreisel and her husband put in an offer the same day, over the asking price of the listing and won,
“Our realtor Andy Boyles was very experienced and just walked us through the process of if we were serious about moving forward, we will need to put an offer down that night" said Kreisel about the fast paced buying process.
Both Boyt and Garmon have had multiple clients move to Columbia from out of the state. Boyt says they wanted to escape their big cities for more land and cheaper cost of living.
"I’ve got examples of three different clients this summer that moved from California, Florida, and New York specifically to escape" said Boyt.
While COVID-19 has been tough for many businesses, it has only helped the housing market.