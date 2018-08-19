Marketing Shoes In China

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Brown Shoe Company says it plans to market its footwear in China. The company has a joint venture with one of China's leading footwear companies Hongguo International Holdings. Over the next five years, the companies expect to open throughout China more than 400 stores and department store shops carrying the Naturalizer brand. Another 200 will carry the Via Spiga brand. The joint venture will set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Dongguan, Guangdong Province where Brown Shoe has a sourcing operation with 600 employees.